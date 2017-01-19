Borger manhunt ends with gunman dead, deputy wounded after shootout

An armed and dangerous gunman who had been the subject of an overnight search after he shot at the Hutchinson County sheriff on Wednesday was himself shot and killed Thursday evening by police near Fritch. Christopher Garza, 44, a suspect police said fired multiple shots at Sheriff Kirk Coker and his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday, died in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded an unidentified sheriff's deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.