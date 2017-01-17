Bonham crews heads to Texas Panhandle...

Bonham crews heads to Texas Panhandle to assist in cleanup efforts

After weekend storms froze parts of the Texas Panhandle - causing power outages across the region and downing tree limbs - a team from Bonham departed for that area Wednesday morning to help provide relief.

