Authorities in pursuit of suspect who shot at Hutchinson Co. Sheriff

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office and the Borger Police Department are in pursuit of a suspect that reportedly fired gun shots at law enforcement. Captain Brandon Strope with the Borger PD said the Hutchinson County Sheriff's vehicle was fired at twice by Christopher Garza, 44. Officers found Garza's vehicle, a green Chevy Suburban with the license plate "DBK-2609," in the 700 block of Brain Street.

