Prominent Amarillo rancher dies

Wednesday Dec 7

Amarillo native, prominent rancher and businessman James Andrew "Jimmie" Whittenburg III passed away at his home in Dallas on Tuesday. Whittenburg, 83, was well-known across many local and national industries, including ranching, banking, cattle raising, oil and gas, aviation, and even law enforcement.

