Prominent Amarillo rancher dies
Amarillo native, prominent rancher and businessman James Andrew "Jimmie" Whittenburg III passed away at his home in Dallas on Tuesday. Whittenburg, 83, was well-known across many local and national industries, including ranching, banking, cattle raising, oil and gas, aviation, and even law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec 6
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov 30
|Wow
|4
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Nicole larue (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|Nicole larue
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Dead beat dad's in Borger (Feb '09)
|Aug '15
|Bobby Ray
|15
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Borger, TX (May '12)
|Aug '15
|Bobby Ray
|3
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC