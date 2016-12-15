Police raid casino in Borger

Thursday Dec 15

Members of the Borger Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division count cash after the raid of a casino in Borger, Wednesday night. The Borger Police Department and Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office raided a gaming parlor in Borger on Wednesday night that was suspected of promoting illegal gambling and paying out cash winnings.

