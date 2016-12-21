Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm feeds hungry kids

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm feeds hungry kids

Sunday Dec 11

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm will make a major donation of $3,302.00 this Sunday at 2:00 pm to Snack Pak 4 Kids to help feed children in over 100 schools throughout the Texas Panhandle, according to Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm. "We decided to partner with the phenomenal Snack Pak 4 Kids program this year," said Borger.

