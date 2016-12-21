Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm feeds hungry kids
Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm will make a major donation of $3,302.00 this Sunday at 2:00 pm to Snack Pak 4 Kids to help feed children in over 100 schools throughout the Texas Panhandle, according to Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm. "We decided to partner with the phenomenal Snack Pak 4 Kids program this year," said Borger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Dec 6
|Pampaborn
|2
|Christine hackney wolfe (Jul '15)
|Nov 30
|Wow
|4
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Nicole larue (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|Nicole larue
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Dead beat dad's in Borger (Feb '09)
|Aug '15
|Bobby Ray
|15
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Borger, TX (May '12)
|Aug '15
|Bobby Ray
|3
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC