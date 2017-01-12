3 Area Restaurants Make Texas Monthly...

3 Area Restaurants Make Texas Monthly BBQ's 'Best Fried Sides In Texas'

Wednesday Dec 21

Writer Daniel Vaughn says that they "wanted to highlight some of our favorite sides that aren't always in the Texas barbecue spotlight." Old Sutphens BBQ in Borger made the list at number 5 for their onion rings.

