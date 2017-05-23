Karen Sue Schumaker 1959-2017
Karen Sue Schumaker, of Boonville, passed away May 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 58 years old and formerly lived in New Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|2
|welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Donald Trump
|3
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|Joe Blow
|2
|Boonville Public Library
|Dec '16
|Rezidentboon
|1
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Rebecca
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC