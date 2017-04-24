School Prepares Teachers and Students...

School Prepares Teachers and Students for Disaster

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WEHT

Boonville High School teachers and staff were thrown into the heart of a staged life or death situation Wednesday night. After days of Emergency Response Training, three staff members and five students were sent into destruction using their training to save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Apr 19 drop that duce 2
welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14) Mar '17 Donald Trump 3
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan '17 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec '16 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cooper County was issued at April 28 at 1:50PM CDT

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC