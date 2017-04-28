Rotary Business Leader of the Year

Friday Apr 28

From left; Jim Steele Fayette Rotary Club member, Business Leader of the Year Amanda Brand and Tamara Kimball Fayette Rotary Club President. Amanda Brand, owner-operator of the Paisley BowTique flower shop at Church and Walnut in Fayette, has been recognized as Fayette Rotary's 2017 Business Leader of the Year.

