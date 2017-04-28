Rotary Business Leader of the Year
From left; Jim Steele Fayette Rotary Club member, Business Leader of the Year Amanda Brand and Tamara Kimball Fayette Rotary Club President. Amanda Brand, owner-operator of the Paisley BowTique flower shop at Church and Walnut in Fayette, has been recognized as Fayette Rotary's 2017 Business Leader of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Boonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|2
|welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14)
|Mar '17
|Donald Trump
|3
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|Joe Blow
|2
|Boonville Public Library
|Dec '16
|Rezidentboon
|1
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Rebecca
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC