Alexander, Doss pace RHS efforts at McCush Relays
Trevon Alexander and Sherri Doss each won two events Thursday for the Richmond track team at the Jack McCush Relays held at Boonville High School. Both Alexander and Chillicothe's Brett Shaffer ran personal-best times of 23.38 seconds to tie for first in the 200-meter dash.
