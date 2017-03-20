Kitto and Associates announces Claas -

Kitto and Associates announces Claas -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Wellness coach and intuitive Linda Claas, RMT, is a certified Reiki Master and teacher through the International Association of Reiki Professionals . Also a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician, Claas owns and operates A Touch of Claas Salon, Spa and Bed and Breakfast in Boonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14) Mar 23 Donald Trump 3
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan '17 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec '16 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC