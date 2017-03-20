Kitto and Associates announces Claas -
Wellness coach and intuitive Linda Claas, RMT, is a certified Reiki Master and teacher through the International Association of Reiki Professionals . Also a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician, Claas owns and operates A Touch of Claas Salon, Spa and Bed and Breakfast in Boonville.
