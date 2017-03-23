Four suspects arrested after drug bus...

Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Boonville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KMIZ

Deputies of the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, Troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol and agents of the East Central Drug Task Force, executed four narcotics search warrants on Sunday. The warrants were served on Maple Street, Highway OO, Moehle Mill Lane and Highway 41. Officers took a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia used for both the distribution and ingestion of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14) Thu Donald Trump 3
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan '17 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec '16 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
Stephanie Kemph Nov '16 Stephanie 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC