Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Boonville
Deputies of the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, Troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol and agents of the East Central Drug Task Force, executed four narcotics search warrants on Sunday. The warrants were served on Maple Street, Highway OO, Moehle Mill Lane and Highway 41. Officers took a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia used for both the distribution and ingestion of methamphetamine.
