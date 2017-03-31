Five Candidates vie for New Franklin School Board
Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the New Franklin School Board. Jeff Chitwood and Jud Evans have both filed for re-election to their seats on the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
