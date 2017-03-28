Firefighters receive specialized training

Armstrong Fire Protection District Chief Anthony Shiflett, Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal, Fayette Firefighter Steven Morrow, and A.J. Stone firefighter from Howard County Station 3, receive education from LETS instructor Rick Knight. Larry Conyer, LETS instructor, explains procedures to Fayette Fire Chief Gary Kunze, Glasgow Assistant Fire Chief Jayce Olendorf and Kalen Dodson, Junior Firefighter with Station 3. Firefighters from all Howard County districts had the opportunity to receive specialized training "at home," Saturday, Mar. 25. The Fayette Fire Department received a training grant funded by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

