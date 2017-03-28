Firefighters receive specialized trai...

Firefighters receive specialized training

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Fayette Advertiser

Armstrong Fire Protection District Chief Anthony Shiflett, Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal, Fayette Firefighter Steven Morrow, and A.J. Stone firefighter from Howard County Station 3, receive education from LETS instructor Rick Knight. Larry Conyer, LETS instructor, explains procedures to Fayette Fire Chief Gary Kunze, Glasgow Assistant Fire Chief Jayce Olendorf and Kalen Dodson, Junior Firefighter with Station 3. Firefighters from all Howard County districts had the opportunity to receive specialized training "at home," Saturday, Mar. 25. The Fayette Fire Department received a training grant funded by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
welfare and drug abuse (Feb '14) Mar 23 Donald Trump 3
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan '17 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec '16 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC