CMU Concert Band Sets Home Performance April 2 concert follows successful state tour
The Concert Band from Swinney Conservatory of Music at Central Methodist University has returned from a successful tour of the east side of Missouri and will present their home concert on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. in Linn Memorial Church on the Fayette CMU campus. The concert is free and open to the public.
