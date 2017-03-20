CMU Concert Band Sets Home Performanc...

CMU Concert Band Sets Home Performance April 2 concert follows successful state tour

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Fayette Advertiser

The Concert Band from Swinney Conservatory of Music at Central Methodist University has returned from a successful tour of the east side of Missouri and will present their home concert on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. in Linn Memorial Church on the Fayette CMU campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

