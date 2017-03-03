CMU Concert Band Ready For Spring Tour Tour dates March 16 - " 21 with home concert April 2
The Central Methodist University Concert Band heads out on Thursday, March 16, for its annual week-long tour, this year performing on the eastern side of the state of Missouri. Conducting the 49-band member band is Roy "Skip" Vandelicht, CMU associate professor of music and director of bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Boonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|Joe Blow
|2
|Boonville Public Library
|Dec '16
|Rezidentboon
|1
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Rebecca
|2
|Stephanie Kemph
|Nov '16
|Stephanie
|2
|Met Old Lady in 1977,that met Frank James as a kid
|Nov '16
|Jesse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC