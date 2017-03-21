Budweiser sees Clydesdale baby boom
The Budweiser carriage horse legacy is in very stable - and very large - hooves. Several baby Clydesdales were born in Boonville, MO, in preparation to carry on the iconic legacy of the noble steeds.
