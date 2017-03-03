Anna Mae (Bonen) Schlotzhauer 1931-2017
Anna Mae Bonen Schlotzhauer 85, of New Franklin passed away Monday evening Feb. 27, 2017, at Cooper County Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Visitation for Anna Mae will be 5 to 8 P.M. Friday evening March 3 at Davis Funeral Chapel in Boonville.
