'Abortion: Stories Women Tell' Is An Honest Look at How All Women Are Impacted by Abortion Laws

When Amie, a 30-year-old single mother of two from Boonville, Missouri realized she was pregnant, she knew she only had one option. As a restaurant server who worked upwards of 70 hours during the weeks that her children were with their father, she realized she could not provide for a third child on her income of $3.67/hour without her 5-year-old and 8-year-old suffering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.