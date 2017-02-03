CMU To Manage Own Security Service
Shifting from past practice of contracting with an independent security organization to protecting people and property at Central Methodist University, CMU has taken a bold step to establish its own safety department. The Campus Safety staff will include two full-time officers and three part-time members, under the supervision of Wayne Morse, assistant director of plant operations and safety coordinator.
