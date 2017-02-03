Boonville Polar Plunge to benefit Spe...

Boonville Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Hundreds of Special Olympics Indiana supporters will jump into the chilly water of Scales Lake in Boonville on Saturday, February 4, for the 17th annual Polar Plunge. Money raised supports year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 12,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan '17 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec '16 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
Stephanie Kemph Nov '16 Stephanie 2
Met Old Lady in 1977,that met Frank James as a kid Nov '16 Jesse 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC