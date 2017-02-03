Boonville Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana
Hundreds of Special Olympics Indiana supporters will jump into the chilly water of Scales Lake in Boonville on Saturday, February 4, for the 17th annual Polar Plunge. Money raised supports year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 12,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Indiana.
