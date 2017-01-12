Jefferson City police chase, then cat...

Jefferson City police chase, then catch carjacking suspect

The man reportedly used force to take the automobile from its owner at the Wildwood Crossing Shopping Center, 3535 Missouri Blvd., shortly after 4:30 p.m. About five minutes later, police spotted the vehicle at Dix and Main streets, where the chase began. From there, officers pursued the suspect as he drove north through a residential area on Boonville Road to Hayselton Drive, circled around to Main Street and then headed back to Boonville Road where he traveled northbound again.

