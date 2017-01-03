Endless Option opens permanently at new facility

If you haven't noticed, there is a new location for E.O. Recycles, part of the Employment Services branch of Endless Options, Inc. The 3,500 square foot insulated building is located at 200 Furr Street. The location includes a large open room where sorting, weighing, and 'packaging' will take place, a combination office and breakroom, and restrooms.

