CMU Opera To Put On H.M.S. Pinafore
In Victorian England, one of the established mores was the separation of social classes. Writers and composers Gilbert and Sullivan chose that unwritten taboo to parody in their opera H.M.S. Pinafore, to be presented from Thursday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at Central Methodist University.
