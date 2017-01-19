CMU Opera To Put On H.M.S. Pinafore

CMU Opera To Put On H.M.S. Pinafore

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

In Victorian England, one of the established mores was the separation of social classes. Writers and composers Gilbert and Sullivan chose that unwritten taboo to parody in their opera H.M.S. Pinafore, to be presented from Thursday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at Central Methodist University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 10 hr Terry 2
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan 1 Joe Blow 2
Boonville Public Library Dec 31 Rezidentboon 1
News Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement Nov '16 Yeahyeah 1
Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15) Nov '16 Rebecca 2
Stephanie Kemph Nov '16 Stephanie 2
Met Old Lady in 1977,that met Frank James as a kid Nov '16 Jesse 2
See all Boonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boonville Forum Now

Boonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boonville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC