Icy roads create havoc with trucks, cars, school busses
BY KIM THOMPSON STAFF WRITER Friday's ice storm caused several students to get home late from school and numerous slide-offs. Fortunately, only three injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Joe Blow
|2
|Boonville Public Library
|Dec 31
|Rezidentboon
|1
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Rebecca
|2
|Stephanie Kemph
|Nov '16
|Stephanie
|2
|Met Old Lady in 1977,that met Frank James as a kid
|Nov '16
|Jesse
|2
|Review: Mega-Plex Club (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Bob Hamilton
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC