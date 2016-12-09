Fayette man arrested for endangering welfare of child
A Fayette man has been arrested in Cooper County and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. On Tuesday, Kyle Robert Finn, 29, of Fayette, was arrested by the Boonville Police Department and charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
