Columbia Police Department arrest Fayette man for assault and kidnapping

The police department in Columbia, Missouri on Dec. 2 arrested a Fayette man who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in early October. Juan de Dios Rey, 31, of Fayette, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of Range Line Street and charged with kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing and domestic assault in the second degree.

