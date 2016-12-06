Columbia Police Department arrest Fayette man for assault and kidnapping
The police department in Columbia, Missouri on Dec. 2 arrested a Fayette man who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in early October. Juan de Dios Rey, 31, of Fayette, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of Range Line Street and charged with kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing and domestic assault in the second degree.
