Cheryl Hudson

Cheryl Lynn Hudson, 59, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died Nov. 30, at Truman Medical Center, Lakewood, in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be Wednesday Dec. 7, 2016 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in Boonville, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigitalBURG.