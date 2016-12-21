Cheryl Hudson
Cheryl Lynn Hudson, 59, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died Nov. 30, at Truman Medical Center, Lakewood, in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be Wednesday Dec. 7, 2016 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in Boonville, Missouri.
