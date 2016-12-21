Authorities searching for individuals...

Authorities searching for individuals off Highway B in Boonville

Sunday Dec 11

Cooper County Emergency Management said law enforcement was looking for people in the area of Morningside Drive, Krohn Street and Weyland Road Saturday night. EMA said Boonville Police were searching for people from an earlier incident.

