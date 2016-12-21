Authorities searching for individuals off Highway B in Boonville
Cooper County Emergency Management said law enforcement was looking for people in the area of Morningside Drive, Krohn Street and Weyland Road Saturday night. EMA said Boonville Police were searching for people from an earlier incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Joe Blow
|2
|Boonville Public Library
|Dec 31
|Rezidentboon
|1
|Schnakenberg-Stevens Engagement
|Nov '16
|Yeahyeah
|1
|Becca Helton Pilot Grove (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Rebecca
|2
|Stephanie Kemph
|Nov '16
|Stephanie
|2
|Met Old Lady in 1977,that met Frank James as a kid
|Nov '16
|Jesse
|2
|Review: Mega-Plex Club (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Bob Hamilton
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC