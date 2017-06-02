Mississippi, Alabama authorities hunt escaped inmates; 1 captured
David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey escaped from the Prentiss County jail Thursday morning in Booneville, Miss. A manhunt was on Friday for two inmates who escaped from a county jail in Mississippi -- as a fellow inmate was captured just across the state line in Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Booneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Fisher
|33 min
|Ronnie
|8
|jail escape
|1 hr
|DumberThanCriminals
|3
|What defines racist?
|3 hr
|Wowowow
|7
|New election predictions and tourism tax
|5 hr
|lol
|79
|Xavier Gamble
|8 hr
|In the know
|10
|Feds cracked down on Tolar
|8 hr
|In the know
|64
|Christaina spencer
|9 hr
|In the know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Booneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC