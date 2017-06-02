Mississippi, Alabama authorities hunt...

Mississippi, Alabama authorities hunt escaped inmates; 1 captured

Read more: Fox News

David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey escaped from the Prentiss County jail Thursday morning in Booneville, Miss. A manhunt was on Friday for two inmates who escaped from a county jail in Mississippi -- as a fellow inmate was captured just across the state line in Alabama.

Booneville, MS

