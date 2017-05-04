Northeast job fair draws hundreds
Jonathan Pearce, a human resource associate with APMM, talks job possibilities with Derick Whisenant, a Northeast Mississippi Community College student graduating in December with an Industrial Maintenance degree at Northeast's Spring Job Fair on Tuesday. APMM is looking to hire positions for tool and die, maintenance and interns for this summer.
