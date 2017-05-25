Inmate charged with assaulting jailer

Inmate charged with assaulting jailer

May 25, 2017

A man picked up on a misdemeanor charge now faces a felony after assaulting an officer at the Prentiss County Jail. Samuel Shane Hughes, 40, of Booneville, was arrested May 18 on a malicious mischief warrant for the Booneville Police Department.

