Inmate charged with assaulting jailer
A man picked up on a misdemeanor charge now faces a felony after assaulting an officer at the Prentiss County Jail. Samuel Shane Hughes, 40, of Booneville, was arrested May 18 on a malicious mischief warrant for the Booneville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Albany Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Booneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lake mowhawk code
|40 min
|sad
|4
|Hooked
|2 hr
|the truth
|16
|booneville female police officer
|5 hr
|hilarious
|22
|Booneville man sentenced to 25 yrs for child ex...
|11 hr
|Lee Baker
|4
|Snitches
|11 hr
|Gilley
|6
|Carla Todd out of jail !!
|14 hr
|Jackbquick
|2
|Divorce lawyers
|20 hr
|lol
|10
Find what you want!
Search Booneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC