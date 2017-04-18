Our Opinion: Booneville student demon...

Our Opinion: Booneville student demonstrates dual-enrollment possibilities

Senior Abby Pitts will graduate from both Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College in the span of seven days, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent. She will become the first student at Northeast to complete an associate's degree while still enrolled in high school.

