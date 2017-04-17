Our Opinion: Baldwyn setting course f...

Our Opinion: Baldwyn setting course for future with vo-tech facility

With the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art vocational education facility, the Baldwyn School District has sent a strong message to the community regarding its investment in education. District officials broke ground last week on the Baldwyn Career Advancement Center - a $1.3 million, 11,900-square-foot building that will offer vocational courses including furniture manufacturing and manufacturing technician classes.

