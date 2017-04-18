Northeast job fair draws hundreds
Jennifer Harris, with freshly printed resumes tucked neatly into a leather portfolio, was on a mission Tuesday at Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College. Harris was among some 400 attendees at Northeast's annual Spring Job Fair, which drew nearly 70 businesses, manufacturers, colleges and other exhibitors hoping to add qualified workers.
