Northeast job fair draws hundreds

Northeast job fair draws hundreds

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Jennifer Harris, with freshly printed resumes tucked neatly into a leather portfolio, was on a mission Tuesday at Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College. Harris was among some 400 attendees at Northeast's annual Spring Job Fair, which drew nearly 70 businesses, manufacturers, colleges and other exhibitors hoping to add qualified workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Booneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
husband maybe cheating? (Dec '11) 46 min Happyaninowot 35
in prison and out, book by ruey eaton 8 hr Lynn 7
Sonda Burcham 11 hr hello 1
Tiffany Oswalt 13 hr CharlieMurphy 8
being impersonated 16 hr Stan 3
Local Atheists 18 hr SouthernHope 8
spouses cheating signs... (Aug '11) 18 hr SouthernHope 13
See all Booneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Booneville Forum Now

Booneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Booneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Booneville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC