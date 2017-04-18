Booneville student to graduate high school, NEMCC at same time
Pitts will graduate from Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College in May, receiving both her high school diploma and associate's degree in the span of seven days. Pitts has been taking dual enrollment classes through NEMCC since her sophomore year of high school.
