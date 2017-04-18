Booneville student to graduate high s...

Booneville student to graduate high school, NEMCC at same time

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Pitts will graduate from Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College in May, receiving both her high school diploma and associate's degree in the span of seven days. Pitts has been taking dual enrollment classes through NEMCC since her sophomore year of high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Booneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
in prison and out, book by ruey eaton 4 hr Lynn 7
Sonda Burcham 6 hr hello 1
Tiffany Oswalt 8 hr CharlieMurphy 8
being impersonated 11 hr Stan 3
Local Atheists 14 hr SouthernHope 8
spouses cheating signs... (Aug '11) 14 hr SouthernHope 13
Mi Toro "service charge" 16 hr nasty 18
See all Booneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Booneville Forum Now

Booneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Booneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Booneville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC