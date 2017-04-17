Our Opinion: Technology model changing classrooms across state
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Mar 28, titled Our Opinion: Technology model changing classrooms across state.
The advances of modern technology have truly changed the educational landscape in Mississippi over the last decade by offering educators more tools than ever before right at their fingertips to help prepare students for a global workforce. One of the most significant and visible changes in just the last few years is the notable absence of textbooks in many classrooms across our state.
Read more at Newms360.com.
#1 Tuesday Mar 28
The big mistake is to use taxpayer money to make workers. The reason for education is wisdom not jobs. Any current technology will be obsolete when these children have to support themselves. Textbooks do not need batteries or other equipment to hold the wisdom.
How many tablets will still work 200 years from now when the books can still be read?
#2 Tuesday Mar 28
The big mistake is trusting anything that starts out "our opinion" out of the Djournal.
#3 Tuesday Mar 28
All the costs of apple computers has not changed anything in Tupelo. The model failed along with the red bull from then daily paper and its boss the Creative boys downtown Tupelo. The journal has failed and the school system is not far behind them. Money does not educate those refusing to work enough to learn. The paper can not learn'em anything. The laptops provide games, movies, and rap music while waiting on the empty bus.
United States
#4 Wednesday Mar 29
Are the laptop macbooks and ipads repossessed from all the drop outs? Who goes and collects the computers and who pays for the damage every year? Is there a comparative costs that the worldly newspaper boys might share with every one for their own consideration? The paperboys decide the news you need to know.
United States
#5 Thursday Mar 30
Change is not producing improved results. The dropout rate, the absentee rate and the number of unplanned and unwanted children continues to plague the community. The number of people of all ages that refuse to work and refuse to learn is staggering. What is being done to reduce the teenager unwed births in Tupelo? Who pays the hospital and doctor bills? Who feeds the uneducated for life? Is birth control an option or is it a feel good activity of more unplanned and unwanted welfare entitlements? All the community funded organizations are nothing but patches and none address the real issue and mostly are providers for more of the same. Has the girls and boys club always had more than two million dollars to spend every year?
