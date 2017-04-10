Drugs land three in Prentiss County Jail

Drugs land three in Prentiss County Jail

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Newms360.com

Charles Thompson Jr., 22, of County Road 3020, Booneville, was stopped at a safety checkpoint Sunday night and arrested on several misdemeanor traffic offenses. Following his arrest, deputies found methamphetamine on him.

