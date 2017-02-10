Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way

A state highway that stretches into Tennessee has moved closer to receiving a new name that would pay tribute to a historic style of music. Mississippi House legislators unanimously passed a bill on Thursday that would designate a section of Old Highway 45 in Lee, Prentiss and Alcorn counties as"Rockabilly Way."

