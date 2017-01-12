Suspects can't hide from the law

Suspects can't hide from the law

Investigators with Prentiss County Narcotics and North Mississippi Narcotics, along with Prentiss County deputies, were attempting to arrest a man - the ironically named Russell Lee Hyde, 32, of Booneville. He had been indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance as a result of a narcotics investigation but had failed to appear in court.

Booneville, MS

