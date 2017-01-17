Prentiss County men charged with kidn...

Prentiss County men charged with kidnapping

During the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 13, Prentiss County 911 received several calls about a possible kidnapping taking place at a residence on County Road 5471, according to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar. When deputies arrived at the location west of Marietta, they located the female victim and two men.

