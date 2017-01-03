Booneville man facing new charges
Prentiss County deputies investigating a shop burglary on County Road 5011 arrested Joey Brian Woodruff, 36, of Booneville, on Wednesday. Tires and rims, along with an impact wrench and sockets were stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Booneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's running
|1 hr
|okd rebel
|13
|Cannabis
|2 hr
|LuLu
|11
|Help wanted
|4 hr
|curiousgurl
|2
|kristin dunlap
|5 hr
|Yeahsheaho
|15
|part time police chief
|7 hr
|oneal
|1
|Braxton Tice
|8 hr
|vice
|12
|Booneville Police Meth Relapse in town
|10 hr
|Primedesign
|16
Find what you want!
Search Booneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC