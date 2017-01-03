Booneville man facing new charges

Booneville man facing new charges

Prentiss County deputies investigating a shop burglary on County Road 5011 arrested Joey Brian Woodruff, 36, of Booneville, on Wednesday. Tires and rims, along with an impact wrench and sockets were stolen.

