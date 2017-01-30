Booneville man charged with molestation
Terry Jessey Strickland, 27, of County Road 1000, Booneville, has been charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery. Warrants were issued and suspect turned himself in to the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department Monday morning.
#1 30 min ago
How can the bond only be $50,000 for all those charges?
#2 8 min ago
Omg what!! That's hard to believe! Who?
