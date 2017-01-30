There are on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Booneville man charged with molestation. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Terry Jessey Strickland, 27, of County Road 1000, Booneville, has been charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery. Warrants were issued and suspect turned himself in to the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department Monday morning.

