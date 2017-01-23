Booneville man charged with child mol...

Booneville man charged with child molestation

Prentiss County sheriff Randy Tolar said an investigation led the arrest Tuesday of Joseph Franklin White Sr., 54, of County Road 5012, Booneville.

