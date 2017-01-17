Booneville assault leads to six arrests
The investigation into a Jan. 5 assault in Booneville has led to the arrest of six people, with more arrests expected. According to the Booneville Police Department, investigators are still looking into the alleged aggravated assault at 203 McClamroch.
