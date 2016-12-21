Damaging winds rip through Booneville
While several funnel clouds were reported across the region, it was straight line winds that left a path of destruction in the middle of the Prentiss County seat. "We've got some trees down, especially in Westside City Park," said Booneville Mayor Derrick Blythe.
Booneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|concerned neighbor
|29
|Sam and Chris
|21 hr
|Get em
|17
|What happen to Trey Noah
|Fri
|Dyllon
|5
|Confirmed that Melodi Presley has hepatitis. W...
|Thu
|Just_saying
|11
|Deer hunters! (Nov '14)
|Thu
|haha
|35
|Christmas
|Wed
|Stop that
|5
|free head
|Dec 20
|robert
|2
