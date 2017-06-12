Think Walmart's customer service has ...

Think Walmart's customer service has improved? Thank their training academies

After headlines in recent years about poorly stocked stores and nonexistent help, the world's largest retailer has invested $2.7 billion in wages and training for employees. For Washington state, this means three Walmart Academies, with the closest for now at its Bonney Lake store with its first graduating class this week.

