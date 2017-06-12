Think Walmart's customer service has improved? Thank their training academies
After headlines in recent years about poorly stocked stores and nonexistent help, the world's largest retailer has invested $2.7 billion in wages and training for employees. For Washington state, this means three Walmart Academies, with the closest for now at its Bonney Lake store with its first graduating class this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Bonney Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dump trucks on 112th...
|Tue
|Romma
|1
|Luke Heimlich
|Jun 10
|BarbWire
|1
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|Jun 6
|Green Barray
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May 16
|kstar2345
|142
|CPS safety plan put child in danger, police say (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Christian Venegas
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bonney Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC