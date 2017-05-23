Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement

Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement

As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission emphasizes the simplest step in keeping families safe: buckle up. The national "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign is taking place now through June 4, concurrent with Memorial Day, one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

