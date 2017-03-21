Regents to review historic land sale

A digital rendering of the proposed mixed-use development project, which the regents will review again at their meeting Thursday. The WSU Board of Regents will review a contract negotiation update regarding the possible development of 20 acres of WSU-owned land, a potential first in institutional history, at its meeting on Thursday.

